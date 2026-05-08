Streator to replace aging bridges with $1 million federal grant

City of Streator officials alongside Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) accepting federal funds to replace the Park and Bilger Street bridges. Through the "2025 Community Project Funding Request" submitted by LaHood via an application from Streator officials, local taxpayers will not foot the bill for the project, which starts in the fall of 2027. (Mathias Woerner)

Streator will replace two aging bridges over Prairie Creek with $1 million in federal funding, keeping a vital emergency and school route open for years to come.

The Park and Bilger Street bridges, built in the 1930s, have received only minor maintenance over the last two decades. Work will begin in fall 2027 and finish by summer 2028.

The funding comes from the “2025 Community Project Funding Request,” secured by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.).

"We are incredibly grateful to Congressman LaHood and his team for their support and advocacy," Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in an announcement of the federal funding to replace the Park and Bilger Street bridges. "I also want to take a moment to recognize and thank our city staff, especially our engineering and administration teams, whose dedication and behind-the-scenes work made this opportunity possible." (Mathias Woerner)

“By removing and replacing these bridges, we are proactively preventing the potential closure of key transportation routes that serve as critical junctions within Streator,” Mayor Tara Bedei said.

With the federal funding, the city can address this infrastructure priority while continuing its five-year infrastructure program for other projects.

LaHood secured the funding by submitting an application from Streator officials and advocating for this project, along with 14 others within Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, in a federal appropriations committee and on the House floor.

"I’m proud to represent Streator in the United States Congress, and to be here to support the infrastructure needs of the community," Rep. Darin LaHood, alongside Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, said at the Thursday, May 7, 2026 announcement of federal funding for the replacement of the Park and Bilger Street bridges. "I look forward to continue to work together in supporting this project as it becomes a reality." (Mathias Woerner)

As part of the first phase, the project design report for the bridges was sent to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Once the reports pass through state and federal processes, the city will access the appropriated federal funding and begin work in fall 2027.

Palm said detours will add only 1-2 minutes to travel times throughout the project, with motorists’ routes minimally disrupted.