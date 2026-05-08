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Illinois Valley

U of I Extension hosts diabetes support group May 14

Free meeting in Mendota features nutrition education and recipe sampling

University of Illinois Extension logo

University of Illinois Extension logo

By Kate Santillan

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a diabetes support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, in OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center’s conference room C, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

The meeting’s topic will be the “three P’s.” Attendees can taste a skillet meal and receive a take-home recipe. Participants will also be able to learn about practical diabetes prevention and management skills.

The support group will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman and OSF HealthCare clinical dietitian Jennifer Scully. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-433-0707.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.

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