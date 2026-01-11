Peru Hy-Vee raises $4,308 for local food pantries

Peru Hy-Vee raised $4,308.60 for two local food pantries through a November round-up campaign, the store announced. (Camden Lazenby)

Customers donated money by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar during a time of increased demand for food assistance. Many families were struggling while SNAP benefit payments were delayed.

Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru will each receive $2,154.30 from the fundraiser.

Peru Hy-Vee will host a check presentation ceremony Monday to celebrate the donation.

The store also made preassembled food bags available for purchase, which were donated to the pantries. The bags included canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, canned proteins and cereals.