Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra announces Young Performers Competition winners

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its annual Young Performers Competition held Jan. 3.

Reuel Pattar, a freshman at Princeton High School, won the junior division with his performance of the third movement of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major. Zayden O’Dell, a La Salle-Peru High School junior, won the senior division with his trombone performance of “Andante et Allegro” by Joseph Edouard Barat.

The winners will perform with the IVSO at its March 8 concert and at two in-school concerts for students in the La Salle-Peru and Spring Valley districts on Feb. 20.

Junior division runner-up Rosalind Kubin and senior division runner-up Jadyn Leone, along with honorable mentions Adyssen Boaz, Madyson Govero, Ella Lewis, Hallee Loza, Zulee Moreland and Maggie Wiegman, will perform at the Young Performers Honors Recital at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Westclox Fine Arts Factory. The recital is free to the public.

Tickets for the March 8 concert are $22 for adults, $10 for college students with ID, and free for students through 12th grade. Tickets are available at ivso.org.

The IVSO is supported by the Miller Group Charitable Trust, Illinois Arts Council and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.