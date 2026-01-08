Master Naturalist to present Illinois reptiles program at Utica library

A Master Naturalist volunteer will present “Scales & Tails: Reptiles of the Prairie State” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Utica Public Library. (Derek Barichello)

The program will explore reptiles native to Illinois, including their behaviors, habitats and adaptations, according to the University of Illinois Extension. The presentation will feature photographs of species observed locally near Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois is home to snakes, turtles and other reptiles that can be found in local backyards.

Registration is available at go.illinois.edu/IllinoisReptiles. The program is free and open to the public.

The Utica Public Library is located at 224 Mill St. For accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.