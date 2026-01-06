U of I Extension to present century-old soil archive program

The University of Illinois Extension will present a program on the state’s Centennial Soil Archive Project from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Putnam County Library’s Granville branch. (Shaw Local News Network)

The University of Illinois Extension will present a program on the state’s Centennial Soil Archive Project from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Putnam County Library’s Granville branch.

The program will examine how Illinois soil has changed over the past century using samples collected during the state’s first soil surveys beginning in 1899, according to the Extension.

Researchers sampled fields to three-foot depths and stored the soil samples at the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus. The archive helps scientists study the impact of farming practices and climate change.

The presentation will also cover current resampling efforts across Illinois and how residents can participate.

Registration is available at go.illinois.edu/CentennialSoils. The program is free and open to the public.

The Granville branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.