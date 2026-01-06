NCI ARTworks to host Ken Knight art exhibition opening

NCI ARTworks Gallery will exhibit 70 works by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ken Knight, a Streator native who has donated the pieces to support the nonprofit arts organization. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

NCI ARTworks will host an exhibition opening for international contemporary artist Ken Knight from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at its gallery in Peru.

Knight will join the reception via video to discuss his works, including recent pieces created in Portugal, according to NCI ARTworks. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features a collaboration between Knight and contemporary artist Lorena Malm. Knight’s Mondrian-inspired works are enhanced by Malm’s brushwork and layering techniques, the gallery said.

Knight’s career has taken him from Streator to Chicago, New York, Italy and Portugal, where he currently works. His vibrantly colored pieces are displayed in homes and businesses throughout the United States and Europe.

The collaborative artwork will be on display and available for purchase through March at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in the Westclox building and at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center in Utica.

The NCI ARTworks Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. The Utica Welcome Center is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

For appointments, email outreach@nciartworks.com.