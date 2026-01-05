Almost a record: Horizon House of Peru exceeds Tree of Hope fundraising goal

The Horizon House Tree of Hope is lit on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Horizon House on 2000 Plank Road in Peru. The organization raised over their $75,000 goal this holiday season. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Horizon House in Peru has surpassed its $75,000 Tree of Hope campaign goal, raising $78,245 as of Dec. 30.

This year’s funds will go toward the Personal Support Worker and Community Day Services programs, said Director of Development Carol Fesco.

“We did reach our goal before Christmas and were able to light the entire Tree of Hope,” she said. “This is not a record, but it is close. We are thrilled and humbled by the generosity of the Illinois Valley.”

Fesco said this was the largest goal Horizon House has ever set and surpassed last year’s proceeds by $10,000.

“I am so grateful for every gift we receive,” she said. “Some are large donations and others might be a few dollars. Each gift is valued. We appreciate all the community does for us. It really does make a difference.”