Horizon House Tree of Hope campaign seeks $75K goal

Tree of Hope Chairperson Glen Underwood and Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich open donation letters for the 2025 Tree of Hope campaign in the Michael G. Debo meeting room. (Maribeth Wilson)

Horizon House in Peru has launched its annual Tree of Hope campaign with a goal of raising $75,000 to support programs for people with disabilities.

Glenn Underwood, a Horizon House resident, is serving as the 2025 campaign chairperson. The funds will support the Personal Support Worker, Community Employment and Community Day Service programs.

“I like helping people, and I know the Tree of Hope raises money to support people at Horizon House,” Underwood said.

For each $50 donation received in December, a light will be added to the Christmas tree in front of Horizon House at 2000 Plank Road. The campaign aims to light 1,500 bulbs on the tree by Christmas.

As of Dec. 10, the campaign has raised $51,337.75 and lit 1,027 bulbs. Horizon House needs to raise $23,662 more to light 473 bulbs to reach its goal.

Donors who cannot give $50 can combine gifts with others to help light the tree.

Tree of Hope Chairperson Glen Underwood and Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich flip the switch to turn on the Tree of Hope in 2025. (Maribeth Wilson)

Underwood, who moved to Mendota three years ago, grew up in Ottawa and attended Ottawa Township High School. He participates in Horizon House’s Community Day Services and enjoys spending time in his community, including Mendota Area Senior Services and the Mendota library.

Horizon House is a United Way agency that provides services to people with disabilities in the Illinois Valley.

To donate, visit hhperu.org, call 815-223-4488 or mail a pledge card to 2000 Plank Road, Peru, IL 61354.