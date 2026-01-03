IVCC offers real estate, home inspection training courses

An IVCC student works in one of the many hallway study areas as the Oglesby campus. (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Community College will offer real estate broker and home inspector training courses starting in January through its Continuing Education Center.

The real estate course fulfills the 75-hour education requirement for obtaining an Illinois broker license, according to the college. Classes meet Tuesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. starting Jan. 13 through May 5, plus two Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 21 and April 18.

The course covers license law, property basics, agency relationships, state and federal regulations, brokerage, contracts and financing. Tuition is $931.

The home inspector course combines 60 hours of online education with five required field inspections. The college says the program prepares students for state licensing requirements.

Course tuition is $2,199, but grant funds can reduce costs by half for students who register through IVCC Continuing Education, according to the college.

Both courses require advance registration through the IVCC Admissions Office at 815-224-0447 or ivcc.edu.

For more information, contact IVCC’s Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427.