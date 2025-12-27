Shaw Local

Four churches plan community dinner Jan. 26

By Shaw Local News Network

Four area churches will host “Dinner with a Friend” Jan. 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Norway Community Building in Sheridan.

The free dinner will feature meat and vegan chili with fixings, cornbread, cookies and beverages. Attendees can dine in or carry out.

The event encourages people to bring a friend, but organizers will provide companionship for those attending alone.

The dinner is sponsored by Norway United Methodist Church, Sheridan United Methodist Church, Community of Christ and Millington Methodist Church.

The Norway Community Building is located at 3667 E. 2603rd Road in Sheridan.

For more information, call 815-488-2437.

