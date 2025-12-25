Three Woodland students earn state scholar honors

Three Woodland High School students have been recognized as 2025-2026 Illinois State Scholars for their academic achievements.

Principal Jacob Burcenski announced that Declan Gilkerson, Jaylei Leininger and Layna Wilcoxen received the designation from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

The honor recognizes top Illinois high school students based on ACT or SAT scores and sixth-semester class rank. State Scholars rank in approximately the top 10% of high school seniors statewide.

Nearly 21,000 students from 757 high schools across Illinois received the recognition this year. The program has honored top students since 1958.

Gilkerson is the son of Chad and Shea Gilkerson of Streator. He plans to attend Illinois Central College to become a paramedic. He has participated in drama, National Honor Society, Key Club, e-sports and the Livingston Area Career Center.

Leininger is the daughter of Bryan Leininger and Jessica Rieck of Streator. She plans to attend college in Florida to major in pre-medicine. She is senior class president and has participated in volleyball, basketball, softball, Student Council, National Honor Society, Key Club and Friends of Rachel.

Wilcoxen is the daughter of Tom and Kerri Wilcoxen of Ancona. She plans to attend Illinois State University to major in speech pathology. She participates in volleyball and dance, serves as class historian, and interns with LCSSU in their speech pathology program. She is also involved in Student Council, Key Club, Friends of Rachel and National Honor Society.