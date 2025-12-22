Putnam County Libraries to host author Jonathan Eig

Putnam County Libraries will present bestselling author Jonathan Eig in a virtual program on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Eig will discuss his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “King: A Life,” the first major biography of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in decades and the first to include recently declassified FBI files.

The book provides an intimate view of King, from his classroom and pulpit work to his activism in Birmingham, Selma and Memphis. Eig examines how King employed peaceful protest while often struggling with inner conflict.

Eig began his writing career at age 16 at The Rockland County Journal News in New York. He studied journalism at Northwestern University and worked as a reporter for The New Orleans Times-Picayune, The Dallas Morning News, Chicago Magazine and The Wall Street Journal.

Mark Bazer will moderate the conversation with Eig. Bazer hosts The Interview Show, frequently moderates events for Chicago Humanities and contributes to Chicago magazine.

The program is part of the Illinois Libraries Presents series and will be available via Zoom.