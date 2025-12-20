Senior Watchdog relocates to Peru office

Senior Watchdog, a Medicare and retirement planning company, has moved to a new location at 910 Shooting Park Road in Peru. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

Senior Watchdog, a Medicare and retirement planning company, has moved to a new location at 910 Shooting Park Road in Peru.

The company purchased the building to better serve clients throughout Illinois, including the Joliet, Chicago and Rockford areas.

“For us it was a no-brainer— better location, easy access to I-80, better parking, no stairs to maneuver and more usable office space for our ever-growing staff,” Sandra Brown, company president, said. “Purchasing the building confirms our commitment to the community.”

Senior Watchdog specializes in Medicare supplemental insurance and retirement planning. Brown said the company’s growth stems from putting clients’ interests first.

All agents are state-licensed, bonded and insured. Brown is a certified senior advisor and financial advisor who adheres to fiduciary standards. She holds memberships in several professional organizations, including the National Ethics Association and Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois.

The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Senior Watchdog is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Evening and weekend appointments are available upon request.