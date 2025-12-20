Paperwork: Look out, here comes one of those holiday newsletters!

How do you assess a year that’s about to end?

A simple enough task, I thought. But as it turns out, it is not. It began as a challenge in the form of a writing prompt. That’s a writing assignment – if you choose to accept it.

This prompt suggests I take a hard look at the annual Christmas newsletter. There’s a footnote, however, about a survey by the Emily Post Institute.

The survey showed 47% of those who responded do not like such newsletters. (You also could say 53% do like them.) There’s enough negative there, however, for Emily Post experts to offer advice on how to write a holiday newsletter.

The advice, via emilypost.com, includes:

1. Stick to the highlights. People will be happy to know you survived knee surgery, but they don’t want details of your grueling rehab. Don’t turn your letter into a brag sheet.

2. Send newsletters only to those you think will be interested. Share news that’s positive and not too personal. Keep to one page or less.

3. Use a personal salutation. A personal greeting – “Dear Karen and Phil” – is warmer than “Dear friends.” Signing each letter individually personalizes it more. If enclosed in a card, write a personal message.

Keeping all that in mind, I turned back to my writing challenge, which was: “Try your hand at composing a holiday newsletter that recounts notable events and milestones from throughout the past year. Take this exercise as an opportunity to reflect on favorite memories and changes, both big and small.”

Well, I thought I would be clever and just turn this column into a holiday newsletter. No, don’t panic. I won’t be detailing my pinched nerve experience or dental nightmares. (Yet.) Because I’m struggling with the newsletter concept.

I keep bumping into the same question: Who cares? Which is the real dilemma of any holiday newsletter. But … now I am asking myself the deep questions that I can’t shove aside: What was memorable and why? What did I do that was worthwhile? Did I ever make a difference? Do I have a story worth telling?

The questions roll on and on and on. They are not easy to answer. That could be why people don’t write holiday newsletters. Or, if they do, it can explain why it’s easier to talk about surgeries and vacations.

So, while I’m bouncing this newsletter ball around and failing to shoot, I realized something. In a sense, the task is done.

That trip we took to New York this year … I did write about. That trip to Paris? I finally wrote about it. And most importantly, the passing of my young niece. I had to write about her.

My annual letter highlighting 2025 can be broken down into 52 pieces – a year of weekly slices of life, me reflecting on what I see or hear and feel. And sometimes sharing your reactions.

At the end of this year, I can say I’ve told my story in chapters. Not the whole story, of course. But also not the final chapters – I hope.

What I am left to say and need to say at the end of this year or any year is simply, “Thank you.” Thank you to those who allow me to share my voice. Thank you to those who listen. And thank you to those who share their stories and thoughts with me.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of my year.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com, or mail the NewsTribune, 426 Second St., La Salle IL 61301.