Bureau County Treasurer Birkey announces reelection bid

Bureau County Treasurer Joseph Birkey announced he will seek reelection for a third term in office.

Birkey, who took office Dec. 1, 2018, said his accounting background and experience continue to serve county taxpayers effectively.

“In 2018, I ran for Treasurer because I believed my education, skills, and over 30 years of accounting experience would be of immense service to the people of Bureau County,” Birkey said in a news release. “I feel these attributes continue to be of great value to the role of Bureau County Treasurer.”

If reelected, Birkey said he plans to continue implementing advanced technology in the treasurer’s office and applying his accounting expertise to serve taxpayers.

Birkey, 57, is a Walnut native and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University. He is a licensed certified public accountant.

He has been married to Lou Ann Hopper Birkey for 35 years. The couple has two children, Andrew and Jessica, and one grandchild.