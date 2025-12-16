Streator gun suspect charged with murder for hire

The suspect in the 2024 shooting at Streator City Park allegedly tried to silence would-be witnesses through murder and threats, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Tyshawn K. Doyle, 34, of Streator, also listed in Riverdale, is awaiting trial in La Salle County Circuit Court on two felony charges from the shots fired at a birthday party (children were present) at the park on July 20, 2024. He remains scheduled to appear on Thursday.

When he appears again, however, he’ll face new felony charges led by solicitation of murder, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison. According to a newly unsealed indictment, Doyle reached out to a named individual between Oct. 1 and Oct. 20 and encouraged that individual to commit murder.

Doyle is also charged with solicitation of harassment of witnesses, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years. The indictment indicates Doyle contacted the same individual tabbed to commit murder and, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 20, to deter witnesses in Doyle’s pending case.

He’s also charged with unlawful communication with a witness, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years, for the Oct. 25 contacting of a witness. According to the indictment, he falsely told a woman she did not need to appear at a key court date.

An attorney representing Doyle on his still-pending charges from the park shooting did not return a message asking whether he would enter his appearance on Doyle’s new charges.

Video footage retrieved after the shooting allegedly showed Doyle in a yard on Illinois Street in Streator holding “an item” in his hands – an item not seen when he reappeared in surveillance footage – and investigators later recovered a 9 mm pistol from the grounds. Doyle’s DNA was not found on the weapon.

One of the shots struck Jaleel Berry, 34, of Streator, who survived. Berry faces a felony charge as well. Prosecutors allege he carried a .380-caliber pistol despite a felony record that precludes him from having a gun. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Berry has been wanted since skipping a September court date.