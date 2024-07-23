Dispute between 2 men in parking lot led to Streator shooting, police say

Streator police released more details Monday on what they believe led to a shooting Saturday afternoon in City Park.

Police said two men had an apparent dispute Saturday in the parking lot of City Park. One of them left, only to return in a blue two door coupe with several other occupants, police said. The person who exited the vehicle walked up to the man he had encountered earlier in the parking lot and fired several shots from a semi-auto handgun, wounding him at least twice, police said.

The man who fired the shots, then fled from the scene in the blue coupe, police said.

The vehicle was located in South Streator and is in police possession. It is being processed by the Illinois State Police. The victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Streator Police Sgt. Ryne Reel is heading the investigation, assisted by the Illinois State Police, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, there is no danger to the public; this is considered to be an isolated, targeted incident,” the Streator Police said in a Monday news release. “We are working up several good leads to identify the assailant. We will keep Streator residents appraised of the investigation as it progresses.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Streator Police Department at 815-844-0911 or 815-672-3111 and speak with the Investigations Department.