Utica Fire chief bans open burning starting Oct. 1

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown has announced a burning ban for the Utica Community Fire Protection District territory starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The ban prohibits burning landscape waste, agricultural waste, household trash, garbage, and the use of burning barrels. However, recreational fires remain permitted.

Recreational fires include cooking fires, campfires, and small bonfires no larger than three feet in diameter, using charcoal or firewood. These fires must be at least 25 feet from structures or combustibles. A shovel, connected water hose, or five-gallon water pail must be on hand, and a responsible person must attend the fire until it is fully extinguished. Fires must be soaked and cool to the touch before being left unattended.

The Utica Fire Department will extinguish any unauthorized open burns. Property owners or responsible parties may face fines or service charges based on the Fire District’s posted hourly rates.