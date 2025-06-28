Paperwork: This hidden playground did not feel like a tourist trap

Munching popcorn. Watching kids and adults play. New York City, May 2025.

We had wandered into an oasis away from the steel and glass stalagmites, congestion of traffic and humanity and major tourism beacons.

It was actually a bit magical. The city calls it “Little Island,” but it’s more than that. It looks like a small wonderland, a floating island on giant golf tees.

We sat at one of the tables scattered in a centralized little plaza on the street level. The perfect place to take in the action. We were surrounded by mounds of trees and flowers, and paths that invited a short stroll and hike upward. Food vendors were nearby, but this spot was all about fun.

A man with a huge grin was pushing a younger man toward a patch of crazy chairs without legs. It looked like a father-son moment, the dad showing him how it’s done. He sat in the chair that was actually a ball on the bottom. The swivel chair would not tip over, but would roll down and around. Kind of scary ... until it wasn’t.

Young and older people were lining up for their turn. To have fun. Smiles and laughter were proof enough. You had to wonder what it felt like. Yes, I thought about it, but didn’t do it. (So maybe there is an age limit?)

I was distracted by a young boy nearby. He also had a bag of popcorn, but was feeding it to the pigeons and sparrows. He was on the ground dropping pieces, ignored by his parents.

Yes, I dropped popcorn also. The birds rejected larger pieces. Too big. They quickly snatched all the smaller pieces. I thought about telling the young lad to break up his popcorn, but I wasn’t sure his parents would appreciate my counseling.

A swivel to the right gave me a good view of young ones grabbing Hula Hoops that were scattered about. As usual, some mastered the hip action and others did not. I remembered enjoying that dance in the late ’50s. It was fun seeing the crazy fad still making the rounds ... so to speak.

The Hoops were part of a large toy area. There was a Jenga game stacked some 4 feet up and a tall “Connect Four” game. Kids also were picking up jump ropes and showing their skills. Having fun without technology.

There was a bit of old-fashioned technology nearby. A rectangle of metal squares in the ground. Stepping on them produced musical notes, like a xylophone. I thought of Tom Hanks in the movie “Big” dancing on large piano keys. A beautiful moment. Having fun.

We hiked up the short trails. The prize at the top is a view of the Hudson River on the west side of Manhattan. New Jersey and the Statue of Liberty are in the distance. Looking down, you see The Amph, a 700-seat amphitheater for theater, music and dance.

A smaller theater called The Glade, where artists perform, is inside a “secret garden” full of all kinds of white flowers.

The park was built on piles (280 concrete posts) with flared tops on the Hudson River. There are at least 35 different types of trees, 65 types of shrubs and hundreds of types of plants.

Noted history states: “Little Island was born in 2012 ... a project of millionaire Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. ... Little Island’s wavy design is inspired by a leaf floating on the water. Construction ... was completed in 2021.”

So there’s no mystery to happiness. Just find grass and add toys. This park has lots of greenery plus three grassy areas for soaking up the sun or a picnic. Again ... old-fashioned fun.

I was reminded of a line from an old “Twilight Zone” episode: “Kids can’t resist going where the grass is.”

So true. I would only add “... and neither can adults.”

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail the NewsTribune, 426 Second St., La Salle IL 61301.