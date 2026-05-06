Infant hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Woodstock daycare

A baby found unresponsive at a Woodstock daycare was taken to the hospital Tuesday.

Woodstock Police and Fire/Rescue District personnel were dispatched to the House of Children in the 2500 block of Harding Lane around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said Wednesday.

“It was reported to Officers that during a scheduled check while the child was napping, a staff member observed that the child was not breathing, and 911 was immediately called,” Lieb said.

Lieb said life-saving measures were initiated and the baby was taken to the hospital. The parents were notified and went to the hospital, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office social worker assigned to the Woodstock Police Department also “responded to the hospital,” Lieb said.

The baby was later airlifted to another hospital for advanced care, officials said.

Lieb said Woodstock Police has an open investigation into the incident.

“Many first responders are also parents and understand the importance and priority of protecting our children the best we can. With that, our thoughts and prayers are with the child and the parents,” Lieb said.

The Fire Rescue District said in a news release that the staff at the daycare center had already begun providing care when responders arrived for what was reported as a medical emergency.

The district said the first unit of responders arrived on site within three minutes and “continued lifesaving efforts. Working alongside incoming paramedics through a coordinated response, crews were able to stabilize the patient prior to transport,” district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in the release.

The daycare center, which goes by HOC Academy on its website and Facebook page, posted a statement saying: “We would like to extend our gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support shown to the little one who experienced a medical emergency today. We are extremely proud of our team for their prompt and professional response, and above all, we are wishing for a speedy and full recovery for this sweet baby.”