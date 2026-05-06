Creston water tower work nearing completion

The Creston Village Board heard an update May 5 on an ongoing water tower mixer installation and cleaning project.

The tower was recently taken out of service and drained and cleaning started. A mixer was installed in the tower in an attempt to alleviate rust issues that have been seen in Creston’s water system. Pressure regulators have been placed on the village’s water system to maintain water service to residents.

Village President Tom Byro and Village Maintenance Director Curt Loyd said Tuesday that the water tower cleaning would be completed Wednesday, May 6. The water tower will then be filled over the following days and water will be tested multiple times before the tower can be put back online, likely May 12 at the earliest.

Byro said the cleaning of the tower so far has resulted in “a lot of rust” being pulled out of its tank, which had gone “several years” without a cleaning, he said.

Loyd said the tower being offline has resulted in “a battle” with high and low pressure at points within the village’s water system. Fire hydrants across the village will be flushed after the tower is put back online.

Byro thanked Loyd for his work on the project.

“He’s been out at 4:30 a.m. checking to make sure our pressures aren’t too high or too low,” Byro said. “It’s really been a struggle.”

Northern Illinois Disposal contract

The board unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Northern Illinois Disposal for garbage pickup in Creston.

Byro said the contract’s terms were the same as Creston’s previous agreement with Northern Illinois Disposal, with a 2.5% increase to be seen each year.

“It’s a good deal,” Byro said. “We’ve been with them forever and I want to stay with them. I think they’re doing a great job.”

Village water main project to start

The board heard a monthly engineering update from Matt Hansen of village engineering firm Willett, Hofmann & Associates. Hansen said a planned village water main project in the area of South Street and West Street is set to start later this month as soon as the village’s water tower is back online.

The contractor, Martin & Company Excavating, will have 20 working days to complete the project once it starts. The bid was awarded to Martin for $218,850. The permit for the project cost $1,100. Engineering will cost $15,000, for a total project cost of $244,850.

The project is being done in an attempt to alleviate rust issues in Creston and will include upsizing four-inch mains, shutoff valve work and hydrant work including removing dead-end lines.

Hansen also said that survey work will take place the week of May 11 for two planned village sidewalk projects, which will be followed by plans being finalized. Last month, the board unanimously approved intent to do the sidewalk replacement projects this year for an estimated total of $156,500.

The sidewalk projects will take place in the areas of East South Street from South Grove Street to Woodlawn Road ($51,100 estimated total cost) and East Depot Street from South Prairie Street to Woodlawn Road ($105,400 estimated total cost). The village will also replace some sidewalks around Creston Elementary School where water issues have been seen.

To close his update, Hansen said the village has submitted an application for a state grant for a state-mandated lead and galvanized water service line inventory. The village needs to determine the material of all water service lines that run into homes and buildings in Creston and submit them to the state. If the lines are made up of lead or galvanized pipe, they will need to be replaced by the village.

Inventories and final needed replacement plans have to be complete by April 15, 2027. The grant could help pay for inspection of remaining unknown water lines.

Fun run set for July 17

The board voted unanimously to close a portion of Main Street on Friday, July 17, for a fun run to mark the end of the Creston-Dement Public Library’s summer reading program. There will also be a foam party at the library following the run. The library’s summer program will run from June 15 to July 17.

Trustees also discussed the potential of holding additional festivities in the village on the evening of July 17, such as local vendors serving food on Main Street and a band in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.