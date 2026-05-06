Northwest Illinois Aerial Combat Memorial will be dedicated May 23 in Lena

The Northwest Illinois F-4 Jet Memorial Committee will hold a dedication ceremony for the Northwest Illinois Aerial Combat Memorial on May 23 in Lena.

The memorial will serve to honor, educate, and inspire for many generations. The dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, on West Main Street in Lena between the memorial site and the American Legion Home, according to a news release. Parking will be available on Vernon Street, south of Main Street.

Seating will be limited, so bring lawn chairs.

The guest speaker will be retired Maj. Gen. John Borling. He retired from the United States Air Force after a 33-year military career. He has piloted many aircraft, including the F-4, F-15, F-16, SR-71 Blackbird, and the U-2, B-1 and B-52 bombers.

His aircraft was shot down during the Vietnam War and he spent 6 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi.

His book “Taps on the Wall” – a collection of poems he wrote while in captivity – will be available for purchase.

Following the ceremony, a reception with light refreshments will be held in the American Legion Home.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Lena-Winslow High School Gymnasium.