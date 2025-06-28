Body found in rural Grand Ridge identified

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a field near Grand Ridge.

Francesca A. Zeman, 46, of Grand Ridge died of heat stroke, according to preliminary findings released Friday by the coroner’s office.

Authorities had conducted a missing person search and located the body on East 18th Road, approximately a quarter mile south of North 19th Road, next to the roadway.

The location had previously been described as rural Streator.

Further forensic and toxicology testing is pending the final outcome. No foul play is suspected at this time. This incident is under further investigation and review by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Forensic Services Unit.