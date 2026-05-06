Hegeler Carus Mansion hosts steampunk gala to mark 150 years

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host a Gala: Biergarten & Steampunk Fashion Show fundraiser to commemorate the 150th anniversary of its completion from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the Grove at the Mansion.

The fundraiser features a live auction emceed by WGN’s John Williams, a National Steampunk Fashion Show Competition and outdoor sculptures. Gazebo by Manderley Strings will perform. German-inspired food will be served by Thyme Craft Kitchen and desserts by Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Co. The beer and whiskey vendors include Tangled Roots Brewing Co. and Star Union Spirits. The whiskey will also be available to buy.

Tickets cost $150 or $1,200 for a table of 10. Early-bird tickets will cost $125 or $1,000 for a table of 10 and are available through Monday, June 1. The fundraiser proceeds will support the mansion’s stewardship.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available. To sponsor the fundraiser, email info@hegelercarus.org.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle.

For more information or to register, visit hegelercarus.org or facebook.com/hegelercarus.