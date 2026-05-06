La Salle County Health Department seeks input on community health needs

The La Salle County Health Department will conduct a Community Health Assessment Survey for La Salle County residents ages 18 and older from Friday, May 1, through Friday, July 31 (Stock art)

The La Salle County Health Department will conduct a Community Health Assessment Survey for La Salle County residents ages 18 and older to better understand the county’s health status, needs, challenges, strengths and resource availability from Friday, May 1, through Friday, July 31.

The information will assist the health department in selecting community health priorities to focus on for five years. The survey lasts 10 to 15 minutes and is anonymous.

The La Salle County Health Department will share the compiled survey data results with community stakeholders.

The stakeholders are key to prioritizing county health issues as part of the Illinois Project for Local Assessment of Needs (IPLAN). The IPLAN was developed by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Community Health Assessment and Planning Process is conducted by local Illinois health jurisdictions to be certified as a public health department every five years.

The survey is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the LaSalle County Health Department lobby or online at form.jotform.com/260073823776159 or the health department’s social media pages.

For more information, call 815-433-3366.