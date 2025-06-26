Body recovered in field north of Streator

A missing person search launched Tuesday evening ended Wednesday with the discovery of a body north of Streator.

In a press release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday of a missing person and a search was conducted.

According to the news release, the search for the missing person continued Wednesday with the assistance of the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Wisconsin Search Dogs and Illinois State Police Air Operations.

A body was found near a field in the area of East 18th Road south of North 19th Road and north of Streator, according to the release. The name is being withheld at this time pending autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.