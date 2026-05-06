Oswego man charged after allegedly firing gun in neighborhood

An Oswego man has been charged with seven felony counts after he allegedly fired a gun in the air Tuesday night in his Oswego neighborhood.

Eric S. Bonnes, 47, is in custody in the Kendall County Jail.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved six felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Oswego Police Department.

Bonnes is also charged with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

About 6:39 p.m., Oswego Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Northampton Drive for a report of a man that may have fired a gun in the air while walking in the street, according to a news release from Oswego police.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located a man matching the man’s description holding a firearm in his hand, according to the release.

Bonnes allegedly discharged a firearm into the air in a residential neighborhood while others were present in the area, according to the release. No one was injured in the incident.

Police immediately took Bonnes into custody without incident and he was transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing.