Vendors find perfect fit at Utica’s new retail plaza

Utica officials will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Market on Mill. Here are some of the vendors who plan to open in the plaza. (Scott Anderson)

Hazell’s Headdress, which sells custom wood burned hats and jewelry, got started a bit by accident.

Marissa Hazell watched a video on wood burning and bought a cheap felt hat and wood burner to try it out.

“I posted my creation online and people became interested in buying, so I started a business overnight and have grown my skills and tools along with materials of hats I use,” Hazell said.

Originally from Missouri, she started participating in vendor shows there with the help of her grandmother. She also sells jewelry and burns designs free hand with a pyrography tool.

“She was constantly feeding me ideas, helping build vendor displays, sending random items she got from a thrift store to use for the business. This business is as much hers as it is mine.”

Utica officials will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Market on Mill, including the opening of Hazell’s Headdress. Following the 9:30 a.m. ribbon cutting, a second ribbon cutting will be at 9:45 a.m. to mark the opening of the Lemonade Day Youth Market, which will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Market on Mill will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with children’s games and other activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hazell’s grandmother died last Christmas, though Hazell is confident she is with her today in spirit as she grows the business.

Hazell’s shop includes a hat bar where customers can pick a blank hat and ribbons, florals, feathers, and other items and she will put it together at the shop in front of them. She offers custom wood burning at the shop as well where customers can watch her burn into their hat. She sells baseball hats, wide brim, cowboy hats — all things hat related.

In addition to hats and jewelry, she also has unique boho/western-themed boutique clothing items. She also sells painted prints. The most popular is a bald eagle painting, which she felt is fitting for her Starved Rock locale.

Since moving to Peru, she has continued her business with an online shop and vendor fairs from her attic that she made into a hat workshop. She needed a bigger space and a spot where customers could regularly shop, so when applications for Utica’s new outdoor retail plaza Market on Mill opened, Hazel didn’t hesitate.

“We have always went to Utica in the summer time and hiked at Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. I always knew one day Utica is where I wanted my shop to be,” she said. “I absolutely love the community here and the tourism aspect. When downtown shuts down for outdoor seating, it is my happy place.

“I absolutely love this beautiful little town and cannot wait for what this season has in store, not only for my business, but for all of us as we have built a strong family here of small businesses supporting each other.”

Kendra Lange, of Utica, felt her business, Freckled Farm Girls, was a perfect fit for Market on Mill as well.

“This area really needed more shopping offered, as well as a place for kids to hang out. This venue is perfect and I think it is going to be very successful.”

Freckled Farm Girls began in 2021 with vendor shows. They sell handmade, handcrafted, handpainted items, such as ornaments, bookmarks, as well as wood signs, among other items. They also have a small goat herd which has led them to starting to make their own soap as well as make hand-poured candles. They also create planters of succulent gardens, potted plants/ herbs as well as locally grown fresh flowers.

“We have a great deal of passion and heart that goes into our items,” said Lange, who owns the business with her husband and also has the help and support of both their families.

Other businesses in the Market on Mill director include: The Sacred Rites, holistic and spiritual products and services; MNB Sweets, freeze dried candy and sweets; Locker Room, custom apparel and novelty items; VivaScapes, custom acrylic aquariums and accessories; Oh Pickles, homemade pickles, pickle dips, and pickle merchandise; The Alpaca Shoppe, high quality alpaca products, socks, slippers, gloves, among other items; Blissfully Rooted, ethically sourced aromatherapy goods and self-care products; Coincide, sustainable, cruelty-free, eco-friendly products, and homemade vegan baked goods; Mon Petit Chou, local gourmet food items; and The Artful Hook, unique abstract art and handmade crochet items.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.