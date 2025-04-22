Guest column: Renewed life is cause for rejoicing

Greetings, dear readers! I have been thinking of you all, even as I haven’t been writing as much lately. I hope you’re getting out and soaking in all the blessings of spring, as we are.

Today we let the cows out to new pasture, and it was a joy to watch the lumbering beasts kicking up their heels and tails in exuberance. The new little calves stayed behind at first, unsure of what was going on, but one by one their mothers came back to claim them and show them the way out the lane to the big wide world of the meadow.

As I walk the pastures, I hear the meadowlarks raising their soaring songs and the redwing blackbirds chirping their liquid notes. Robins bounce and cheer-i-o around the yard, and very soon our friends the barn swallows will be back.

The cheerful daffodils have opened all in their rows, and the bush cherry has blossomed, so I’ve had lovely fresh bouquets to bring my mother in her assisted living quarters. She glows with appreciation that I’ve been able to bring a bit of the farm straight to her. Her gardening days are over, but she passed her love of growing things to us.

Every day when I pick up my eldest granddaughter for school, she gives me the latest count of new lambs in their barn and recounts her efforts to help reluctant ewes bond with their lambs. The whole family takes turns bottle feeding the lambs whose mother doesn’t have quite enough milk for all her babies.

My eldest grandson has been glad to be useful driving the tractor for some light spring tillage to keep the weeds down. He’s mastered the newer, bigger tractors that I don’t even know how to drive. He and his dad are working on overhauling the old Oliver before haymaking season, having met an obstacle when the new head gasket turned out to be not quite the right part for that particular series.

The oats Paul sowed last month, since the canola he’d planted last fall didn’t make it through the harsh cold we had late in the winter, are spreading their carpet of green. The winter rye is thick and tall and the winter wheat in the far back fields is looking lush. Such a rich sight.

Ben had started onions and leeks in my basement, in nifty little “bunk beds” under grow lights in the furnace room. Last week he planted the onions out in the field and they’re bravely waving their tiny green shoots in the dark soil. The garlic he planted last fall has pushed up through its thick straw bed, and before long we’ll have “scapes” to snip off for cooking.

I’ve been bringing a few growing sprigs of things to show my kindergarten friends, and they just love to get their hands on the leaves and flowers, feeling them, studying them, pulling them apart.

When I’m in town, it makes me happy to see the park full of children and families enjoying the pleasant days. Moving about in the fresh air just invigorates the soul and body.

So, we lift our praises to the Giver of life, as we witness resurrection power all around us and within.

Winifred Hoffman, of Earlville is a farmer, breeder of dual-purpose cattle and a student of life. She can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com .