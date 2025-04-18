Vescogni to replace Raccuglia as circuit judge

A judge in La Salle County’s family court judge is moving up – possibly to the criminal justice complex.

La Salle County Associate Judge Michelle A. Vescogni is now a circuit judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit, which also includes Bureau and Grundy counties.

In a Friday news release, the Illinois Supreme Court announced Vescogni has been appointed to replace Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who retired in February because of medical issues. Vescogni’s appointment is effective May 5.

Vescogni, 51, of Peru becomes the third woman, after Raccuglia and Christina Cantlin, to hold a circuit judgeship in the history of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

“I am humbled and grateful to Justice Mary K. O’Brien and the Illinois Supreme Court for this appointment to fill the vacancy of at-large circuit judge,” Vescogni said. “I also extend my sincere appreciation to the members of the screening committee for their hard work during this process. I am excited for this new chapter in my judicial career, and I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of La Salle County and the 13th Judicial Circuit.”

Vescogni prevailed from a pool of 11 applicants.

“As an associate judge, Judge Vescogni is well respected by both her colleagues on the bench and the attorneys who appear before her,” O’Brien said. “Prior to joining the bench, Judge Vescogni was a solo practitioner representing families throughout La Salle County for over 16 years. With over a combined 25 years of experience serving as both a judge and practitioner, I have the utmost confidence that Judge Vescogni will continue to serve her community with distinction.”

Vescogni must run for a six-year term in 2026. She could draw challengers in the primary and/or general elections.

“On behalf of the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit, I want to congratulate Judge Vescogni on her appointment to the position of circuit judge,” Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. said in a Friday statement. “She is a valuable asset to the judiciary and will continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of La Salle County.”

Ryan said no decision has been made yet with respect to whether Vescogni would be assigned to the criminal or civil division. Additionally, the circuit judges of the 13th Circuit are awaiting permission from the Illinois Supreme Court to fill Vescogni’s soon-to-be-vacant seat in the family division.

Vescogni graduated from North Central College and earned a juris doctorate from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago-Kent College of Law. She was admitted to the bar in Illinois on Nov. 9, 2000.

Her professional experience includes stops in the City of Mesa, Arizona and at the Ottawa firm of Armstrong, Surin & Associates, where she worked as an associate. She was engaged in private practice before becoming judge in December 2016 following the retirement ofJudge Daniel J. Bute.

She resides in Peru with her husband, attorney Brian Vescogni, and their two daughters.