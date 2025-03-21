2 judges, ex-prosecutor seek Raccuglia’s seat on bench

Two judges and a former state’s attorney are among the 11 applicants for the circuit judgeship vacated by Cynthia M. Raccuglia, who retired recently because of medical issues. (Scott Anderson)

In a Thursday news release, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary K. O’Brien announced the formation of a judicial screening committee for Raccuglia’s vacant seat. O’Brien will announce an appointment after a public comment period ending March 28 and after the screening committee renders its findings.

The appointee doesn’t automatically keep the seat for good. Whoever gets the appointment must run in the November 2026 general election.

O’Brien also disclosed the 11 applicants for Raccuglia’s seat. Among the 11 are two judges, Michelle A. Vescogni, currently assigned to La Salle County’s family division, and Melissa Olivero of Peru, a judge for the National Labor Relations Board.

Also in the mix is Karen Donnelly, former La Salle County state’s attorney from 2016 to 2020, now in private practice in Ottawa.

The remaining eight contenders include two current assistant La Salle County state’s attorneys, Jeremiah Adams and Greg Sticka; Bureau County first assistant public defender Brad Popurella; Ottawa attorney Nigel Smith; Streator attorney Matthew Krueger; Ottawa attorney James Lindig; Chicago attorney MyLynda Moore; Ottawa attorney Christopher Minelli.

The screening committee consists of non-lawyers and lawyers who reside in the 13th Judicial Circuit. The members of the committee are Justice Peg Breslin (retired); Judge Marc Bernabei (retired); Judge Robert Marsaglia (retired); Greg Vaccaro, La Salle County Circuit Clerk; and Kellee Hill, retired school administrator and educator from the Streator area. Breslin will chair the committee.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments concerning the applicants by email to mbutler@illinoiscourts.gov. Comments must be in writing and received no later than 5 p.m. on March 28. Anonymous comments will not be accepted. All comments will be held in the strictest confidence by the committee and the court.