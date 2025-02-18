Judge Raccuglia to retire after 35 years on La Salle County bench

She's calling it a career. La Salle County Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia, seen here posing for photos in 2020, announced her retirement Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County’s first female judge is calling it a career.

Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia is retiring, effective Feb. 28, according to a notice posted Tuesday on the website of the Illinois Supreme Court.

“It has been an honor to serve in the 13th Judicial Circuit, and I couldn’t think of a better honor to have been given,” Raccuglia said. “I’ll never forget the time I’ve spent in court, but I believe it’s time to pass the torch.”

The state’s top court is accepting applications to appoint a successor. The application period closes March 10. The appointee will serve until the first Monday in December following the November 2026 general election.

“On behalf of the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit, I want to congratulate Judge Raccuglia on her retirement,” Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. said in a statement. “She has been a valuable asset to the judiciary and has served the citizens of La Salle County for over 34 years. She will be missed”.

Raccuglia, who recently turned 69, had been convalescing from an undisclosed medical condition since before the holidays.

Raccuglia had a groundbreaking tenure on the bench, where she served 35 years. She graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law in 1981 and began her legal career as an associate at Raccuglia & Associates, owned and operated by her father, the late Anthony C. Raccuglia.

“I have been honored and privileged to be Cindy’s long-time friend, law school classmate, and judicial colleague,” said retired Circuit Judge Marc P. Bernabei. “Judge Raccuglia is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated person. Her long career of public service as a judge has been an outstanding model of wisdom, fairness, hard-work, and integrity. I welcome her into a well-earned retirement.”

She broke the bench’s gender barrier in 1990 when she was appointed associate judge. She then successfully ran for circuit judge in 1994 and spent most of the past 30 years in the criminal division.

“Judge Raccuglia was a kind and supportive colleague,” said Justice Eugene P. Daugherity, a former La Salle County circuit judge. “She brought preparedness and common sense wisdom to her administration of justice and served the county well during her tenure on the bench.”

“My colleagues forewarned me that Judge Raccuglia expected the attorneys who came before her to be prepared,” said Associate Judge Michelle A. Vescogni, recalling her days as a trial lawyer. “She was tough, but also welcomed me and told me that I would enjoy practicing law in La Salle County.

“Judge Raccuglia was one of the members of the judiciary who enforced what was already instilled in me — to always be punctual, prepared for trial, and respectful to the Court. I am grateful to have been her colleague for many years."