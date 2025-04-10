Write Team: Honoring all candidates who stepped forward

As the campaign signs come down and newly-elected officials prepare to take office, there’s a natural tendency to focus on the winners.

But before we move forward, let’s take a moment to celebrate all the individuals who put their names on the ballot - those who took the leap of faith to run for office, regardless of the outcome.

Running for office is not an easy decision. It requires courage, commitment and a deep belief in making a difference. Anyone who has gone through the process knows it’s more than just showing up on Election Day. It begins months in advance, with gathering signatures, meeting voters, attending community forums and advocating for a vision of change. Candidates invest their time, energy and often personal resources into something bigger than themselves: the hope of serving their community.

I know this journey personally. In another town, I once ran for trustee. While I didn’t win, I gained something invaluable - an understanding of the dedication it takes to step forward, put your reputation on the line and subject yourself to public scrutiny, all in the name of civic service. It’s a bold step, and one that deserves recognition.

Winning an election is a milestone, but running for office is an accomplishment in itself. Our democratic process thrives because individuals are willing to step up and be part of the conversation. Every candidate - whether elected or not - shapes the future by bringing new ideas, raising important issues and inspiring others to get involved.

Let’s celebrate not just those who earned the most votes, but all who ran. To all the candidates who put their names, ideas, and energy on the ballot: thank you for your courage. Your commitment to your community does not go unnoticed, and your willingness to serve is what keeps democracy strong.

Sally M. Van Cura is the former executive director of La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates and has held many other leadership roles for nonprofit organizations throughout the Illinois Valley.