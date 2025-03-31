Write Team: Take it from Hippocrates ‘Nature itself is the best physician’

About a year ago, I had fallen while running and ended up fracturing my elbow.

When the doctor at urgent care asked what medications I was on, and I said none, he was dumbfounded. He said that usually, people take one type of medication per decade, which meant I would be taking at least six medications.

This statement upset me, and I asked why that was. The doctor wasn’t sure how to answer but said lifestyle choices could lead to that, along with countering each medication to make the previous medicines effective. This system seemed frustratingly flawed to me. It’s a system that appears to prioritize medication over prevention, a system that could be improved. But why not empower ourselves with lifestyle choices first, then, if needed, try medication?

I know of people who are taking 10 medications daily and still are suffering from chronic illness. I value the good modern medicine provides and am thankful for it, but I, like Hippocrates, believe in the healing power of nature and the ability of the body to heal itself if the right choices are made. What we eat, drink, listen to, watch, the people we surround ourselves with, etc., all lead to physical and emotional well-being or the demise of our health. This balance of gratitude for modern medicine and belief in the power of nature and preventative measures guides my approach to health and wellness.

Living in the Illinois Valley, we have plenty of options for getting out in nature. In Japan, doctors hand out prescriptions for forest bathing, which involves immersing oneself in a forest environment. Various studies have shown this to be a practical therapeutic approach to dealing with anxiety, stress, and depression. Forest bathing has been shown to boost immunity and autonomic function, improve sleep patterns, and increase energy and concentration.

While hiking or sitting in the woods, our bodies release feel-good chemicals such as dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and cortisol, increasing health benefits in the mind, body and soul. Plan a weekly hike in one of our beautiful state parks or walk in a nearby park to incorporate this into your life. Of course, to get the best benefits, leave the phones and earbuds at home. Be present, listen to the birds, take in the sights and smells, and witness nature’s beauty. This reminds us of the importance of disconnecting from technology, a digital detox we all need for our overall health.

Recently, I have seen some area schools incorporate eco-therapy into their schedules, allowing students to spend the day in nature. This makes my heart happy and is a real-life application for better meeting social-emotional needs and understanding the importance of disconnecting to overall health.

Another healing aspect of nature is water, or what is known as blue spaces. Blue spaces refer to any natural environment like a river, lake or ocean. Listening to waterfalls, the sound of crashing waves, or being near water has many health benefits. After spending time by the water, I feel a sense of calm and peace. Some doctors are prescribing blue space activities such as walking near water, swimming or even enjoying the view as a way to decrease stress, anxiety and depression.

In Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, the waterfalls cascade over the rocks at full force, allowing for calming sounds and beautiful scenery. We may not live near the ocean, but we do live near two rivers, creeks and multiple waterfalls to enjoy.

We all have heard the importance and benefits of exercise. Studies have shown that shooting for 7,000 to 10,000 steps per day can add years to our lives. Movement is key for overall physical and mental health. Getting outside in the forest or near water and absorbing vitamin D has proven even more favorable to living a longer, healthier life. We have become a sedentary lifestyle, involving little or no physical activity, starting at young ages for various reasons, mainly due to technology. This lack of movement can lead to health issues such as obesity, heart disease and poor mental health. Daily movement can help decrease anxiety, stress and depression. It can lead to better cognitive health. Our bodies are made to move, so why not enjoy fresh air to do our minds and bodies good?

We can also control what we ingest and consume to better our health. Another great quote by Hippocrates is, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” We are what we eat. The amount of preservatives in foods, added sugars, junk food, fast food, etc., affects inflammation in the body, leading to chronic illnesses, among other things. What we choose to eat and drink are things we can control. What we consume regarding the music we listen to, what we watch, who we surround ourselves with, and our inner dialogue affect our mental and physical well-being. We can think ourselves healthy or think ourselves sick. Our subconscious doesn’t know the difference. We become what we consume on a multitude of levels. Again, in our control.

Getting lost in nature, taking daily walks, disconnecting from screens, eating better, getting a good night’s rest and watching what and who we allow in our lives are all free ways to improve one’s health holistically.

If we as a society can take better preventative measures, maybe we won’t end up on multiple medications as we age that cause even more side effects. Humans were meant to move. Holistic care addresses all areas of health and can lead to a more lasting approach than symptom management. I am grateful for Western medicine and understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

One comment that stuck with me was from my orthopedic doctor a year ago, who was surprised that I was 60. She said, “What you look like on the outside, you look like on the inside.” I’ll take that any day. That is proof in the pudding that how we live our lives matters as we age gracefully. Now, I am almost 61 years young, and I am thankful for each day that is granted. Life is a gift, so get out in nature and enjoy this beautiful world, all while creating healthy habits that can hopefully keep us off a medication per decade.