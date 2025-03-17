Write Team: Contending with phone addiction woes

As I’ve grown to appreciate some of our technological advancements, I’ve also yearned for the simpler times of my youth.

Those days, I spent most of my time outdoors, engaging in face-to-face conversations, and using my brain cells to navigate the world, aka reading paper maps.

These experiences shaped my understanding of personal connection, a value I fear diminishing in the digital age.

While there are many positives to using cellular devices, I am concerned about their adverse effects on our youth and adults. Just like we should eat a healthy diet, it’s crucial that we also maintain a healthy balance of screen time. The addiction of cellphones in school has been a hot topic for years, but now Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing for legislation that bans cell phones in all Illinois schools. Some schools already have bans in place. While this is helpful, the initial lessons and limiting of devices should start at home.

As parents and educators, we must guide our children and students in using technology responsibly. Are devices acting as babysitters? Is the constant scrolling making us more isolated and withdrawn? Let’s not forget the joy of face-to-face conversations and the personal connections they bring.

According to an updated study by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, children between the ages of 8 and 12 spend up to 6 hours per day on a screen, and teens up to 9 or more hours per day.

This isolated time in front of a device leads to many issues both mentally and physically. For instance, users tend to be sedentary, which leads to chronic health issues such as obesity and diabetes. Sleep patterns become affected, mood swings increase, and poor self-esteem can lead to unhealthy habits. There has been an increase in depression and anxiety in children and teens, probable causes being cyberbullying, comparing to others, and not receiving enough likes on a post. Kids have small attention spans and lose focus quickly if information can’t be easily found.

As an educator, one of the biggest problems due to devices is all the drama that begins outside school on social media platforms and follows students into school. The ability to hide behind a screen, a keyboard warrior, allows for things to be said that in a face-to-face conversation would never happen. This goes for adults too. The ability to communicate in person is a lost art.

It is fitting that brain rot – “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as a result of overconsumption of material, particularly online content, considered trivial or unchallenging” – is Oxford’s 2024 word of the year. Ironically, the term was first used in Thoreau’s book “Walden,” where he writes about living a simpler life where instant gratification and information overload wasn’t accessible.

The excessive use of screen time leads to a decline in cognitive abilities. The more we use devices to think for ourselves, the more the ability to problem solve, think critically, and remember things affects the brain. In essence, the brain is shrinking. Brain rot is not scientific, but there is growing evidence that excessive screen time harms our physical and mental well-being.

Over the years, especially after the COVID lockdowns, I have seen a decline in human interaction. People simply behave differently on tech devices than they would in person.

Technology has changed how we interact, but not always for the better. If I am out to dinner and survey the room, I often see people sitting at the table on their phones instead of conversing. People seem quick to anger and unable to resolve conflict or regulate emotions. To combat this, we can start by setting specific times for device use, but more importantly, by encouraging and participating in other activities. Whether it’s a walk in the park, a game of catch, or a board game, these activities reduce screen time and promote face-to-face interactions. These small changes can restore human connectedness and inspire a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. Let’s remember the joy and inspiration that face-to-face interactions bring, and strive to incorporate more of these moments into our lives.

As part of our school policy, students must turn their phones in at the door. They are aware of this before they start with us. At first, there is pushback, but it becomes the norm. I did an informal inquiry of our high school students, and they said they were aware of the detrimental effects of excessive screen time and social media use. They stated they are also aware of a decline in how we communicate in person. One student said she was so consumed with her phone that her mom turned it off for 30 days. She was forced to do other things such as walk, draw, read, and spend more time with her family. After the 30 days, she said she felt better without her phone and now spends fewer hours scrolling.

Parents, it can be done, and your children will be better off with limited screen time. All students said if they had their phones in school, they would be more consumed with their phones than learning. I love their honesty and the fact they are becoming more in tune with the adverse effects of hours spent online.

Since I grew up in a different generation with limited technology, perhaps that is why I can digital detox more often. I don’t feel the need to be staring at a screen 24/7.

That said, I enjoy tech’s perks: connecting with family far away, storing memories in photos, and communicating globally. I also realize technology will continue to advance and be a massive part of our lives. However, we need a balanced diet and understanding that devices should not replace human connection or hinder how we communicate in person and behind the screen.

Addiction to phones, social media, and gaming is real, but with a conscious effort to balance our use, we can maintain our health and well-being. Let’s be present in our reality, not get caught up in someone else’s story that may not even be authentic. We as a society can do better and must do better to protect our children and ourselves. Remember, we have the power to control our technology use and maintain a healthy balance.