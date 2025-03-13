Write Team: Celebrating St. Joseph’s Day, reviving a tradition

Nestled in the Illinois Valley, a rich cultural tradition brought by Sicilian immigrants is quietly fading – but it deserves to be remembered, honored and revived.

St. Joseph’s Day, celebrated each year on March 19, is more than a feast day. It is a powerful expression of gratitude, community and heritage.

For many families of Sicilian descent in towns like Spring Valley, Ladd, La Salle, Oglesby, and beyond, the day once stood as a proud reminder of faith, survival and celebration.

A feast born from famine

The roots of St. Joseph’s Day trace back to Sicily, where a devastating famine struck the island centuries ago. Desperate and starving, peasants turned to St. Joseph - the earthly father of Jesus and patron saint of workers and families - praying for his intercession. When the long-awaited rains finally came, nourishing their crops and ending the drought, the people rejoiced with what they had in abundance: food from the earth.

Thus began the tradition of the St. Joseph’s Table (La Tavola di San Giuseppe) - a humble yet meaningful spread of crop-based dishes, prepared without meat in keeping with the Lenten season and the celebration of the land.

Fava beans, a resilient crop that sustained many through the famine, became a symbol of luck and grace. Over time, the table grew into an elaborate display of breads, pastas, vegetables and traditional sweets, all shared freely as a sign of generosity and gratitude.

The Table, the blessing, and the giving

In the Illinois Valley, where coal mining brought a wave of Sicilian emigrants in the late 1800s and early 1900s, this tradition found new roots. Families and churches once came together to build ornate altars to St. Joseph, decorated with candles, statues, flowers - particularly lilies - and of course, an abundant table of food.

Each dish has meaning, each offering is sacred, and each guest - especially the poor or needy - is to be treated as an honored visitor. Over the years, another dimension was added to the tradition: raising funds for charity. Just as the table was an act of thanksgiving and generosity, it became an opportunity to give to those in need - often local shelters, food pantries or Catholic missions.

A childhood memory: Community in every bite

Growing up in an all-Italian section of Chicago, the Feast of St. Joseph wasn’t just a tradition - it was a defining part of community life. I vividly remember each family bringing their statues, large pots of food, decorated breads, fig cookies (cucidati), and of course, the various St. Joseph pastries to one neighbor’s home – across the alley. The morning began with the assembling of the table, covered in a white cloth with three layers to represent the Holy Trinity. Statues of the St. Joseph and the Holy Family were placed with reverence, surrounded by abundant offerings from the heart and home.

The local priest offered a blessing of the food and a shared call to answer the prayers entrusted to St. Joseph. What followed was a day of laughter, stories, and togetherness - a day to visit, celebrate and enjoy the flavors of our heritage with neighbors who were more like extended family. It was a feast of faith, yes, but also of profound connection. The memory of those tables, those hands offering and receiving, stays with me to this day - a vivid reminder of what community looks like when love is at its center.

A celebration worth saving

Today, sadly, much of our cultural heritage - regardless of background or tradition - is at risk of fading away. As generations pass and communities evolve, fewer families and parishes carry on the tradition of hosting St. Joseph Tables. Yet the heart of this celebration - its message of gratitude, hospitality, and compassion - remains as meaningful and necessary as ever.

Let the table be set again

In the spirit of this tradition, we invite our Illinois Valley neighbors to learn about St. Joseph’s Day, attend a local celebration if one is held, or even start one in your parish, home, or community hall – to be ready for next year’s St. Joseph.

Cook with your family. Decorate a table. Invite friends. Share a story. Give to those in need.

Let’s bring this beautiful celebration back to life - not only to honor our past but to nourish our present. Viva San Giuseppe!