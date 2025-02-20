Write Team: Expressing gratitude for our school resource officers

As we all know, heroes come in many forms.

They can be firefighters, educators, doctors, nurses and law enforcement officials, among others.

Most of these individuals enter their professions with noble intentions, dedicating years to honing their skills and serving others. Our school resource officers are no exception. They serve with selflessness, often putting their safety at risk to ensure the safety of our community. We are deeply grateful for their sacrifices.

Feb. 15 is National SRO Appreciation Day, a day to recognize and honor the invaluable contributions of our SROs. We appreciate all they do, both within and outside our school walls. For instance, Officer Zebby, who shares his time between ROE 35 Academy and SOAR, has significantly and positively impacted our students and staff. His work with our students, from organizing reward trips to providing meals, has not gone unnoticed. Schools fortunate enough to have SROs like Officer Zebby in their buildings are truly blessed.

Each SRO plays a unique and vital role in our school community. They serve as a bridge between the school and the wider community, ensuring safety on campus, monitoring potential threats and responding to criminal activity when necessary. But their role extends beyond law enforcement. They are also educators, teaching our students about drug awareness, crime prevention and the responsibilities of good citizenship.

SROs work closely with school staff to create a safe environment, share their expertise and provide valuable insights into trauma-informed practices. They also serve as mentors, guiding students toward positive choices and behaviors. Their crucial role, however, is building relationships with our students, humanizing law enforcement and fostering trust. In a nutshell, most SROs embody the Triad Model, serving as counselors/mentors, public safety educators and law enforcement officers.

Teaching at an alternative school, the presence of our SRO has made a significant, positive impact on students and staff.

ROE 35 Academy shares Officer Zebby, as we call him, with SOAR because we are two entities in the same building. Fortunately, he is a package deal with our sweet St. Bernard therapy dog, Haven. We have a superhero duo in the building.

Since day one, Officer Zebby has built lasting impressions on all our students. Students who may have had a run-in with law enforcement that brings up scary memories or students who have been influenced by the negativity that ruins the majority’s reputation due to a few’s actions have bonded with Officer Z on a human level. The most challenging students to the shyest students will spend time with him playing a game, talking while playing with Haven or just using him as a sounding board.

The respect for what our law enforcement officials do daily has risen dramatically. Students are starting to understand that law enforcement aims to protect and serve. This is why having SROs in schools is so beneficial. SROs' positive impacts are a testament to the potential for positive change in the school community and beyond.

Officer Zebby and Haven bring abundant joy to our building and community. We are truly fortunate. Officer Z goes above and beyond his outlined duties, spreading positivity and kindness wherever he goes. He has taken students who earned the right to a reward trip on his boat during the fall, creating unforgettable experiences for these students. He has had a cookout, supplying all the fixings for students who ended a quarter with good grades, behavior and attendance, celebrating their achievements. Most recently, he bought our students wings from Skoogs and brought in nachos for our students just to spread joy and appreciation throughout the school.

We have seen the demeanor and gratitude of our students increase dramatically, a testament to the positive influence of Officer Zebby and the importance of SROs in schools.

We won the lotto to have the best SRO and therapy dog in our building! Officer Zebby knows that Haven steals the show some days, and we are glad she brought him along. I don’t even think Officer Z knows the impact he has made in his short time as our SRO. If he happens to be out of the building, everyone asks where he is. When he greets the students in the morning, they all stop and chat or say good morning. Zeb has shared his expertise with staff to help us better serve our students. His presence brings a sense of calm and security. His positive mindset and ability to connect have led to happier and less anxious students and staff.

If every school district could find a way to spend their funding on adding an SRO and a therapy dog, that would be money well spent. I want to express my deepest gratitude and thanks to all the SROs serving our schools. This thank you goes beyond the Feb. 15 day of appreciation. Your service is invaluable and greatly appreciated. I also am thankful for all law enforcement officials, including my son-in-law, who take their oath to protect and serve to heart.

You all are truly making positive impacts in your communities. May God continue to bless you and keep you safe.