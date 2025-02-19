Write Team: Mama Bear is no longer with us

Those of you who have read my columns probably know that I am a Green Bay Packer fan.

That never prevented me from taking favorable notice of people involved with other NFL teams, even those with long time rivalries with my team. Despite my dislike of the Dallas Cowboys, I always respected Tom Landry. With the Bears, some history I discovered made it easier to avoid hatred like I see from some Bears fans toward the Packers. I will discuss that later.

I always had a deep respect for Walter Payton, even though every highlight reel about him showed him having a long run against the Packers.

I also have had respect for Virginia McCaskey, as a female owner of an NFL club, that spoke volumes to me about her in a male dominated business-even if she inherited it from her father. Her recent passing at the age of 102 ended an era. I learned more about her from the statements of players who had played for her, their wives and children. She showed real concern and acknowledged the effort of the players. She also treated their families as if they were members of her family. A similar feeling as what I felt the Packer administration and players has shown in the past to their team and teammates.

For example, the story of a Green Bay young punter, who had an operation for cancer. He did not yet qualify for health insurance in the NFL. His Packer teammates helped pay for the operation.

As often seems to happen, when one admirable person dies, not long after another good person with some connection dies too. Dick Jauron passed away shortly after Virginia. I had much respect for him as a coach, including with the Bears. My condolences to Bear fans as you lose both Dick Jauron and Mama Bear McCaskey. Or since she was the daughter of Papa Bear Halas, would it be more correct to call her Baby Bear. I think I will stick with Mama Bear, as long as she ruled the Bears.

Back to the history about the Bears and Packers. The history lesson involves George Halas. Early in Packer history, they were fined and not allowed to get back into the league until they paid the fine. The fine was for the Packers using players from Notre Dame while the players were still in college. Acme packing company (who owned the Packers-thus the name of the team) was not going to pay the fine (No road runner jokes here.) George Halas actually came to Wisconsin to help the team rally the community to raise the money for the fine, which they did. So, without George Halas’s help there may not have been the Packers today.

Virginia McCaskey had a passion to get the Bears back to the Super Bowl and win it. She felt that a Super Bowl victory would prove her father’s confidence in her was deserved.

Mama Bear, I’m sure your father was proud of what you did, even if he may not have been as proud of some of those who served under you.