Illinois State Police Troop 2 part of enforcement that seized illegal cannabis, meth

The Illinois State Police Troop 2 conducted an enforcement detail Nov. 13-16 along the Interstate 74, 80 and 88 corridor in Bureau, Henry, La Salle, Mercer and Rock Island counties.

The direct, high visibility criminal enforcement detail was aimed at reducing crime, stopping drug trafficking and increasing awareness of the Move Over Law and Distracted Driving violations.

During the four-day enforcement, ISP traffic stops for Illinois Vehicle Code violations resulted in the seizure of about 83 pounds of suspected illegal cannabis, 4.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

The namesake of this detail, ISP Trooper Brian Frank, was a member of the statewide criminal interdiction team when he was seriously injured on Feb. 15, 2021. Frank was responding to a traffic crash near U.S. 30 on Interstate 55 in Will County when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his squad car. Frank continues to recover from injuries that day.

ISP Special Operation Group, ISP Highway Interdiction Team, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Blackhawk Area Task Force and Illinois Department of Transportation participated in the multi-day operation.