Streator girls basketball falls short against Stark County: The Times area roundup for Nov. 15, 2023

Girls basketball
Stark County 39, Streator 36: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs (0-2) dropped a close pool play contest to the Rebels on Wednesday.
Ava Gwaltney led Streator with 19 points. Maiya Lansford added nine points, while Leah Krohe had four points and five rebounds.
Streator plays Mendota at 5 p.m. Thursday in consolation bracket play.
Newark 47, La Salle-Peru 41: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Norsemen evened their record at 1-1 with the win over the Cavaliers.
Addison Ness paced Newark with 19 points. Kiara Wesseh added 11 points, while Brooklyn Hatteberg recorded seven rebounds and seven steals.
Newark is back in action at the tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday when it plays Dwight.
Rockford East 50, Earlville 43: At the IMSA Tournament, the Red Raiders dropped to 0-3 on the season in the loss to the E-Rabs.
Madyson Olson recorded a monster game for Earlville with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Addie Scherer added six points, while Natalie Hall had two points, six rebounds and four assists.
Boys bowling
Hall 2,741, Ottawa 2,593: At Ladd Lanes, the Pirates — despite a 469 series with high games of 176 and 175 from Corwin Diaz — fell on the road to the Red Devils.
Girls JV basketball
Putnam County 22, Streator 18: At the Princeton Holiday Tournament, Morgan Kostal led the Bulldogs with eight points with Isabel Gutierrez adding five in the loss to the Panthers.