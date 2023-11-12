Prairie Singers to perform 4 Christmas concerts

The Prairie Singers will perform their 35th Christmas Concert Series at four locations.

This year’s concerts are called “Christmas Memories,” as the singers will perform music that will evoke Christmas memories of childhood and family gatherings.

The first concert will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight. Contact the library, 815-584-3061, for a reservation since space is limited.

The singers also are scheduled to perform 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St., Seneca, then at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Epworth Methodist Church, 627 Gentleman Road, Ottawa.

All of the church concerts are open to the public. There will be a free-will offering.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble of vocalists from La Salle, Grundy, and Livingston counties. For further information contact George McComb, director, at 815-287-9806.