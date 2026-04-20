Italian restaurant Valentino’s opens second location at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa

Harbor House by Valentino’s opened last week at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Harbor House by Valentino’s opened last week at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa.

This is the second location for the Italian restaurant. Valentino’s Pasta and Wine opened in June at 104 W. Main St., Ottawa, the former JJ’s Pub.

The restaurant was opened by Joe Porretta, Kelly Porretta and Niccolo Porretta.

Joe Porretta has been an executive chef for over 25 years, having come up through the ranks since the age of 15. His background after culinary school has been specializing in Italian restaurants and high-end steakhouses.

Heritage Harbor announced earlier this year that Valentino’s would be the new operator of its on-site restaurant at the marina community.

Hours for the restaurant at 411 Great Loop Drive East are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

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