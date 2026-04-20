Illinois Valley Herb Guild to hold annual plant sale May 9 in Peru

The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will hold its annual Garden Faire plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the St. Bede Academy gymnasium, 24 W. U.S. Highway 6, St. Bede Lane, Peru.

The plant sale features culinary and medicinal herbs, vendors, a bake sale and a lunch counter. Attendees will also be able to view live demonstrations of herb planter creation, medicinal herb use and preparation, and culinary herb preparation.

The plant sale began as a fundraiser to support the guild’s operating expenses and activities and educational programs in 1998.

The Illinois Valley Herb Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Putnam County Senior Center in Standard. The meetings include an educational program led by guest speakers on topics such as gardening and herbs, nature-related studies and cooking demonstrations. The programs will be followed by a business meeting and refreshments.

For more information, email illvalleyherbguild@gmail.com or visit the Illinois Valley Herb Guild’s Facebook page.