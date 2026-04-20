York Township Highway Department launches app

York Township residents now have an easier way to stay connected with their community and request important roadway services.

The York Township Highway Department recently launched the York Township Roads App, a new tool designed to make it simple for residents to report concerns and request assistance.

Through the app, residents can quickly submit requests for services such as tree trimming on easement property, damaged or missing street signs, broken street lights, pothole obstructions and more.

The app is part of the township’s ongoing effort to improve communication and provide responsive, reliable service to the community. Residents can download the York Township Roads App on the App Store or Google Play.

More features are already in development, including the ability to request permits directly through the app, which is expected to be available before the end of April. Residents with questions or who need assistance can visit www.yorktwsp.com or call 630-624-2200.