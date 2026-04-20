Previously criticized housing plan near St. Charles is back with less density, bigger lots

M/I homes submitted a concept plan for Claibourne Farm, a subdivision on 38 acres of historic Red Gate Farm near St. Charles. The revised plans now contain 76 lots, down from 83 lots. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

After their initial plan faced criticism, developers aiming to build a subdivision on 38 acres of historic Red Gate Farm near St. Charles are back with a revised proposal.

While they’re hoping City Council sees the proposal as a horse of a different color, opposition from residents might leave the plans stuck in the gate.

M/I Homes submitted a concept plan for Claibourne Farm due to be discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. The concept plan contains several changes from the original proposal after residents and local officials raised objections during a Nov. 18 plan commission meeting.

According to a resident, community members from Rivers Edge, The Reserve of St. Charles, Red Gate, Traditions and the Red Gate Ridge subdivisions are planning on voicing their opinions during the committee of the whole meeting.

The chief complaint of the original plan was the density of the homes and the small sizes of the properties. City officials and residents requested developers add more green spaces and landscape buffers, save as many mature trees as possible, and better fit the designs with the property density of surrounding homes.

The new concept proposal reduces the total number of homes from 83 to 76. This helps increase the average lot size from 11,750 square feet to 12,942 square feet, or about 0.297 acres.

Developers say the plans also include increased lot widths along the northern property line and increased lot widths and depths along the western property line.

Following further feedback, if the developers decide to pursue the project, applications for annexation into the city, rezoning and subdividing the land would need to be filed with the city. All applications must receive final approval by City Council.

Why was the original concept plan opposed?

M/I Homes previously said their houses are targeted for “discerning high-income families, move-up buyers.”

During the November meeting, one resident opposing the development said, “Who wants to spend $800,000 for a 0.2-acre lot?”

M/I Homes is proposing 83-single family homes as part of "Claibourne Farm" on 37.9 acres of Red Gate Farm near St. Charles. The developers' plans include several model homes in the $750-000 - $850,000 range. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

A representative for M/I Homes said the lot sizes are tailored to people who no longer want to take care of their lawns and added it’s not cost-efficient to develop half-acre lots anymore.

During the November meeting, community members claimed developers are trying to cram as many homes in the area as they can to maximize profit at the expense of the surrounding community.

City officials echoed the residents’ concerns, saying a less dense plan should be developed. The city also recommended the developers add more than one access route.

The previous concept plan proposal involved cutting down almost every mature tree. It remains to be seen how the new concept plan addresses this issue.

City officials said the developers should make the plan more in keeping with the surrounding residential areas. Existing homes in the area feature lots ranging from a half-acre to an acre.

The unincorporated property along Red Gate Road would need to be annexed to St. Charles before construction could begin. The prospective land is the northern portion of the property, according to city documents.

The land is west of Rosebud Drive and south of Reserve Drive. The plans currently contain only one entry point, a new road connecting to Rosebud Drive in the Reserve of St. Charles subdivision. The area is near St. Charles North High School.

Over several decades, Red Gate Farm has been sold off a parcel at a time for development. The remaining land is situated between residential subdivisions on all four sides, including the Reserve of St. Charles, Rivers Edge and the Red Gate subdivisions to the south and west.

Community members can submit written comments regarding the Claibourne Farm Concept Plan to the city at cd@stcharlesil.gov.