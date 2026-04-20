Shaw Local reporter Okon named Illinois Journalist of the Year

Veteran Shaw Local reporter Bob Okon speaks at Northern Illinois University's Department of Communication's annual journalism awards ceremony on Friday. April 17, 2026. Okon was honored as NIU's Illinois Journalist of the Year. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Veteran reporter Bob Okon was honored by Northern Illinois University as the recipient of the school’s Illinois Journalist of the Year award.

The award was presented to Okon on Friday at the university’s annual journalism awards banquet.

Associate Professor Andrea Guzman presented Okon with the award.

“I appreciate this award, especially because it recognizes the effort devoted to local journalism. Many people do this work like I do, and it’s not always given a lot of value. But it’s good to see the work valued by Northern Illinois University,” said Okon.

A Joliet native, Okon graduated from Blackburn College in 1979. His entire journalism career has been reporting on local government and business news from Watseka to Chicago and the suburbs, including for many years in Joliet.

“For years, Bob Okon has been a steady, trusted voice in Will County, and this award reflects the countless stories he’s told and the relationships he’s built along the way. We at Shaw couldn’t be more proud of Bob for this award, which reflects a career defined by curiosity, integrity, and a deep commitment to local storytelling,” said Eileen Brown, executive editor for Shaw Media.

In addition to his many years at The Herald-News, where he also previously served as news editor and business editor, Okon worked at The Daily Southtown, The Iroquois County Times-Republic, and the former Romeoville Beacon.

He lives in Joliet with his wife and has two grown children.

Okon praised the quality of the journalism program at NIU and the work of alumni from the school.

“I’ve worked with many NIU graduates over the years, including Shaw Local colleague Felix Sarver. They always know what they’re doing and are well schooled from their days at NIU,” Okon said.