H.O.M.E. DuPage to hold annual fundraiser April 28

H.O.M.E. DuPage is proud to mark 35 years of serving low- to moderate-income families in DuPage County.

On April 28, the organization will host its annual fundraiser, during which it will celebrate 35 years of being rooted in the community.

This year’s event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Northern Illinois University, Naperville Campus, 1120 E. Diehl Road, Naperville.

This milestone celebration will feature special activities and surprises.

Since 1991, H.O.M.E. DuPage has supported over 30,000 low-to-moderate income families in DuPage County through housing counseling, financial literacy and homelessness prevention.

Donations will help the organization expand its programs and assist more than 2,000 families in the coming year.

Individuals are invited to support the event by donating a gift certificate or item for our silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and businesses.

For questions or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, Maria Luengas at 630-260-2503.