Abby Mascal named Streator High School DAR Citizenship Award winner

Senior student Abby Mascal was named Streator High School’s 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

This award is presented to a senior student who possesses the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Mascal was selected because she demonstrates these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Her activities at Streator High School include Key Club, Snowball, Executive Class Council-Class President, National Honor Society and National Thespian Society. She will be attending North Central College in Naperville next fall and major in education. She is the daughter of Amy Jo Mascal and the late Brian Mascal.