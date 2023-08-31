Sharpe Family Singers, with Oglesby ties, didn’t advance in ‘America’s Got Talent’

The Sharpe Family Singers, who have ties to Oglesby, learned Wednesday they did not receive enough votes to advance to the finale of “America’s Got Talent.”

The Sharpe family, who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, performed “Carry on My Wayward Son” by Kansas on Tuesday’s episode to mixed reviews from the judges, including a red buzzer of disapproval from judge Howie Mandel.

In order to advance, the Sharpe Family Singers would have had to garner the most votes among 11 other acts that performed Tuesday and Wednesday. Voters chose Ahren Belisle and Murmuration on Wednesday to advance to the show’s finale.

The Sharpe Family made it to the Live Shows, which features the Top 55 acts.

While Mandel was critical of the performance, the other three judges pointed out the group’s talent, saying they believed the Sharpe family had a poor choice of song for their performance.

“To me you’re like the Partridge Family from the 70s but modern. I hear all of your voices and they are just mind blowing, absolutely amazing,” said Heidi Klum, a judge in Tuesday’s episode. “The song choice we can talk about, but that doesn’t take away from your talent. Every single one of you is so talented. I love you guys.”

In the episode airing June 28, the family of six singers, including La Salle-Peru High School graduate Ron Sharpe, received unanimous praise for their performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

The Sharpes have a strong following. They have 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. They have family living in the Illinois Valley.